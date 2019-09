Here's How Much It Costs To Open A Fast Food Franchise

Owning a fast food franchise can be an incredibly lucrative business, but it requires a lot cash.

You must have at least $US750,000 in liquid assets to open a McDonald’s or Taco Bell restaurant, for example. To open a KFC, your net worth must be at least $US1.5 million.

On top of initial investments that can exceed $US1 million, most chains charge monthly fees that can cost up to 12% of gross sales.

We compiled a list of some basic financial requirements for becoming a franchise owner, based on information provided by six major fast food chains.

Following the name of each restaurant chain is the total startup costs to obtain franchisee rights and open one new restaurant in the US.

Taco Bell: $US1.2 million to $US2.5 million

Minimum net worth:$US1.5 million

Minimum liquid assets: $US750,000

Franchise fee: $US45,000

Royalty fee: 5.5% of gross sales

Average sales per unit in 2013: $US1.4 million

Wendy’s: $US2 million to $US3.5 million

Minimum net worth:$US5 million for new multi-unit franchisees or franchisee groups

Minimum liquid assets: $US2 million

Franchise fee: $US40,000 per restaurant

Royalty fee: 4% of gross sales

Advertising fee: 4% of gross sales

Average sales per unit in 2013: $US1.5 million

KFC: $US1.3 million to $US2.5 million*

Minimum net worth:$US1.5 million

Minimum liquid assets: $US750,000

Franchise fee: $US45,000

Service fee: 4% of gross sales

Advertising fee: 5% of gross sales

Average sales per unit in 2013: $US942,000

McDonald’s: $US955,708 to $US2.3 million

Minimum liquid assets:$US750,000

Franchise fee: $US45,000

Service fee: 5% of gross sales

Average sales per unit in 2013: $US2.5 million

Pizza Hut: $US295,000 to 422,000

Minimum net worth:$US700,000

Minimum liquid assets: $US350,000

Franchise fee: $US25,000

Service fee: 6% of gross sales

Advertising fee: 2.5% to 3% of gross sales

Average sales per unit in 2013: $US861,000

Subway: $US116,000 to 262,850

Minimum net worth:80,000 to 310,000

Minimum liquid assets: $US30,000 to 90,000

Franchise fee: $US15,000

Royalty fee: 8% of gross sales

Advertising fee: 4.5% of gross sales

Average sales per unit in 2013:$US490,000

*According to FranchiseDirect.com



