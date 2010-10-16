It Cost ~$250,000 To Make The Twitterific iPad App

Thinking about developing a mobile app? It could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to build.



At Stack Overflow, Craig Hockenberry, man behind the Twitterific iPad and iPhone app, detailed how much it would have cost to build the iPad app.

Hockenberry and his partner put in 1,100 hours on the Twitterific iPad app. They charge clients $150 per hour for coding work, which means Twitterific for iPad cost $165,000 for the code. The iPad app used existing code valued at roughly $20,000.

But that’s just code. There’s design as well. The cost for design was $34,000. Next, add in $16,000 for product management, testing, and other costs.

That gets you to a total estimate of $250,000 to build the app.

And that’s just for a Twitter client. If he needed to add a backend support system, the price would have been much much higher.

Via: Daring Fireball

Don’t Miss: The First 10 iPad Apps You Must Download

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.