How much cigarettes cost in the 10 most expensive cities in the world

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently released a report on the most expensive cities in the world.

Singapore, Hong Kong, and Zurich once again topped the list, according to the survey. New York was the sole American city to crack the top ten.

Still, the ranking alone doesn’t really give a sense of how much folks living in these cities pay for everyday goods.

We put together a chart showing how much it costs to buy a pack of 20 branded cigarettes in the world’s ten most expensive cities in terms of US dollars, using data cited by the EIU.

New York’s cigarettes are the most expensive at $US14.25, followed by Singapore at $US9.63, and Zurich at $US9.29.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.