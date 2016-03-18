Here's how much cigarettes cost in the 10 most expensive cities in the world

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently released a report on the most expensive cities in the world.

Singapore, Zurich, and Hong Kong were the top three most expensive cities in the world, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, two American cities, New York and Los Angeles, cracked into the top 10.

But the ranking alone doesn’t really give a sense of how much the folks living in these cities pay for regular, everyday goods.

As such, we put together a chart showing how much it costs to buy 20 branded cigarettes in each of these cities in terms of US dollars, using data from the EIU.

When it comes to the world’s most expensive cities, cigarettes were the most in London ($14.30), New York ($13.67), and Singapore ($9.15). New York has the highest state cigarette tax in the US at about $4.35 per pack.

Meanwhile, in Copenhagen and Seoul you can get cigarettes relatively cheap at $6.41 and $3.71 a pack, respectively.

Check out the prices for all the cities below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.