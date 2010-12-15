MAP OF THE DAY: Is There Anything More Fatal For The EU Than Cigarette Price Divergence?

The following map comes from France’s 2011 budget proposal, in discussion of a controversial EU mandate to remove restrictions on cigarette imports.



You can see why French MP’s are fighting this mandate. A local pack of Marlboro costs €5.90. Letting in €2.00 packs from Andorra flies in the face of French anti-smoking legislation and loses significant revenue.

This is another story of the Two Europes straining to fit in a free trade zone and shared currency.

Photo: senat.fr

