Americans Spend More On Child Care Than Taxes, Housing, Or College

Expectant parents worry about the cost of college, but they might be better off diverting their attention to a more immediate cost: child care.

According to an infographic from caregiving site Care.com, American families spend an average of $US18,000 a year on care for their children. That’s more than taxes, housing, or even college. (Although if your progeny attends one of the 50 colleges charging over $US60,000 a year, these stats might not apply.)

Despite the steep price, nearly half of families don’t budget for child care, and 75% of families feel overwhelmed or surprised by the cost.

Below, learn more about what to expect when it comes to child care, plus tips to make the expense more manageable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.