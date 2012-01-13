Everything You Need To Know About Hiring Your Own Personal Bodyguard

Bodyguards, the ultimate status symbol for executives, politicians and celebrities, aren’t just for A-listers and the elite.



A veritable army of private security firms offer professional protection throughout New York, with services starting at just $25 per hour.

And with everything from armed chauffeurs to mercenaries on the list, there’s hired strength to suit every situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.