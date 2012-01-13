Everything You Need To Know About Hiring Your Own Personal Bodyguard

Bodyguards, the ultimate status symbol for executives, politicians and celebrities, aren’t just for A-listers and the elite.
A veritable army of private security firms offer professional protection throughout New York, with services starting at just $25 per hour.
And with everything from armed chauffeurs to mercenaries on the list, there’s hired strength to suit every situation.
These run-of-the-mill guards are used for monitoring events, including screening visitors and patrolling perimeters. They will also respond to minor disturbances, such as guest list disputes or violent behaviour.
They have basic security training and all carry a licence to operate in the state.
Source: Stone Security Service
These tough chauffeurs are well-practiced drivers who know New York like the back of their hand, and usually have a background in policing with the NYPD, but the service stops at the curb.
Clients who wish to be tailed to the door, or have an agent scout ahead, will need to hire an additional bodyguard to ride shotgun. They may also choose to supply their own vehicle, or rent an SUV for an additional $90 per hour.
Source: Stone Security Service
New York City law limits guards from carrying anything more powerful than a 9mm handgun--the Glock 9 is the weapon of choice--which can be tucked neatly into a holster under a suit jacket.
A guard may only draw a gun if their life, or that of their client, is in imminent danger. Intimidation techniques, known as 'menacing', are strictly prohibited.
Source: Stone Security Service
These guards, usually former police detectives, military or FBI agents, make their money analysing risks by planning a client's day as meticulously possible, so expect more brains than brawn.
Source: Stone Security Service
The price climbs to about $1000 per day for an international job. Clients are also expected to foot the bill for all expenses, including travel and accommodation--and these guys don't fly coach.
A typical job would require two agents: one to scout intended locations and staff at the destination a day or two ahead of time, with a business-class ticket in and out of town, and another to accompany the client on their journey, sitting in the next seat.
Source: Stone Security Service
For round-the-clock surveillance, live-in bodyguards will protect individuals and their families by securing homes, scouting buildings, sweeping vehicles, and screening staff and personnel.
A 24-hour surveillance roster is typically split into eight-hour shifts and shared by three guards, who will wait in guest quarters for their client to rise.
From then on, they may request to be followed for their entire waking day.
Source: Stone Security Service
Reserved for royalty and the very biggest names in business, politics and entertainment, these elite agents, usually former Secret Service operatives, are put through rigorous training and regular refresher courses.
They tend to come in teams of 10, priced at about $100-$150 per person, per hour.
Source: Stone Security Service
Academi, previously Blackwater, is the US State Department's go-to security contractor, offering mercenaries complete with flak jackets, goggles and M16s. These soldiers, trained at a specialised camp in North Carolina, are better-suited to combat situations and war zones than any other type of guard, but have also been seen protecting companies and executives in disaster zones in the US.
Be careful -- these heavily-armed guards have a reputation for their potentially dangerous 'cowboy' culture.
Source: New York Times
Not willing to fork out big bucks for top-notch security personnel? You can pick up a specially-trained security dog for a fraction of the overall cost. These German Shepherds have especially powerful jaws, which they will use to latch on to an attacker's arm upon command.
Harrison K-9 Security Services, which used to supply dogs to the Navy Seals, sells 'executive protection dogs' for an average one-off price of $25,000 - $45,000, including professional training and a two-day handlers course.
Source: Harrison K-9 Security Services
