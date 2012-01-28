The Stunning Cost Of America's Dependence On Oil

America depends on oil for a lot of things. But one sector relies on this form of energy more than most.



According to a report by Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE), transportation accounts for a shocking 70% of total U.S. oil consumption. And, as long as American vehicles are powered by oil, road traffic congestion will continue to be a costly problem due to wasted fuel consumption.

Over the last 10 years, the total cost of this waste reached almost $1 trillion. Despite a push toward more fuel-efficient cars, that number is only expected grow over the next 20 years alongside increased urbanization.

