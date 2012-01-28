The Stunning Cost Of America's Dependence On Oil

America depends on oil for a lot of things. But one sector relies on this form of energy more than most.
According to a report by Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE), transportation accounts for a shocking 70% of total U.S. oil consumption. And, as long as American vehicles are powered by oil, road traffic congestion will continue to be a costly problem due to wasted fuel consumption.
Over the last 10 years, the total cost of this waste reached almost $1 trillion. Despite a push toward more fuel-efficient cars, that number is only expected grow over the next 20 years alongside increased urbanization.
... net petroleum imports currently meet more than half of the country's total oil demand. In 2008, the U.S. sent $38 billion (55% of the deficit) overseas for crude oil and petroleum.
More than 50% of the world's oil supplies pass through chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, 11 to 13% of the U.S. defence budget ($67.5 billion to $91 billion) is devoted to guaranteeing free flow of oil
With oil prices averaging $100 per barrel, the Department of Energy forecasts OPEC net export revenues to exceed $1 trillion in 2011.
In 2010, transportation accounted for 70% of total U.S. oil consumption—more than 13 million barrels of oil per day
The total annual cost of congestion is more than $1 billion in each of the cities identified. Together, they account for 78% of fuel wasted nationally.
And urban gridlock in cities of all sizes is only expected to get worse over the next 20 years, resulting in 65% increases in wasted fuel
