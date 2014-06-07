Here's How Many Weeks Of Work It Takes To Pay For Everything In Your Life

Beyond the social and psychological benefits of work, clocking in every day helps us afford our lives. But, in monetary terms, how far does a workweek actually take you?

EBay Deals, a section of the larger auction site that highlights particularly good bargains, produced the below infographic to illustrate how many weeks of his life the average American works to finance the typical trappings of the American lifestyle, including a lifetime’s worth of rent, gym fees, car insurance, and alcohol.

To get the estimates, eBay Deals multiplied average annual costs by 50 and divided them by the median weekly income to get a lifetime estimate. On its interactive website, you can plug in your own salary and state to get a more personalised number.

Have a look — what are you working for?

