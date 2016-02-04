It's ridiculously expensive to fly Air Force One

Taxpayers fork over $206,337 every hour the world’s most famous plane is in flight, according to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) letter obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.

The FY15 cost per flying hour for Air Force One (VC-25A) includes “fuel, flight consumables, depot level repairables, aircraft overhaul, and engine overhaul,” according to the letter from the Department of the Air Force Headquarters Air Mobility Command to Judicial Watch.

White House Photo President Barack Obama plays with Bo, the Obama family dog, aboard Air Force One during a flight to Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2011.

According to the National Taxpayer Union Foundation, President Barack Obama has travelled internationally more than any other president, and he has done it on the “most expensive-to-operate Air Force One to date.”

The ageing Air Force One and it’s twin decoy will be replaced with two Boeing’s 747-8 and are expected to be operational in 2020.

Here are some of President Obama’s taxpayer funded trips:

According to The Los Angeles Times, in May 2015, Obama became the fourth president to have visited all 50 states.

The three-leveled “flying Oval Office” has 4,000 square feet of interior floor space that boasts a conference room, a dining room, private quarters for the president, offices for senior staff members, a medical operating room (a doctor flies on every flight), a press area, two food-preparation galleys that can provide 100 meals, and multifrequency radios for air-to-air and air-to-ground communication, according to the aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Air Force One also comes with at least 26 crew members.

According to the White House, the retrofitted Boeing 747 can fly 6,205 miles from Washington, D.C., to Baghdad without stopping for fuel.

The plane can also be refueled while in flight in case of an emergency, The Washington Post reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.