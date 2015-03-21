The average cost of a night out in 6 major US cities

Every night can’t be a Netflix night.

But if you live in a major city, venturing beyond the couch will cost you.

Event company Eventbrite recently analysed 2014 ticket-price data from over 10,000 events in six major US cities and surveyed more than 4,000 event-goers to find out what they spent on the rest of the night, including including ticket, transportation, and food and drink costs.

Here’s what it found:

In surveying event-goers, Eventbrite unearthed the following insights about a typical night out in various cities. In its own words, the company found:

Austin had the lowest average ticket price of a music event ($US10) and 85% of music events were free — making it the ideal locale for nightlife spendthrifts but harder for venues and promoters to market upscale music shows. Chicago featured the highest total spend on nightlife ($US90) and the heaviest drinkers, with 27% of event-goers taking down five or more drinks in a night. Atlanta sold more tickets (over 220,000) to nightlife events than any other city and spent the highest share of their nightlife dollars on the ticket (51%). Atlantans also love Waffle House and chicken wings for late-night nibbles. San Francisco favoured music and ridesharing more than any other city, with 83% of all nightlife events falling into the music category and ridesharing apps coming in as the top transportation choice. New York opted for taking the subway and riding in taxis when going out. New Yorkers were the most likely to cite “meeting someone special” as a reason they go out — but it’s unclear if that meant for a night or for life. Los Angeles had the most eclectic late-night palette, favouring bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Korean BBQ, ramen, and carne asada.

More insights from the survey are available at Eventbrite.

