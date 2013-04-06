Here's What A Romantic Date Costs In Big Cities Around The World

Romance isn’t cheap. But in some places, a night out on the town is a lot more expensive than in others.



Deutsche Bank recently came out with its second “The Random Walk” report, which looks at the changing prices of goods and services around the world.

We’re taking a closer look at how major cities fared on the report’s “cheap date” ranking and highlighting a couple of specific items in the index.

SYDNEY: A date will set you back $229.77 Delivery of a dozen roses: $139 2 movie tickets: $35.90

Cab ride (3 km): $11.79

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank MELBOURNE: A date will set you back $226.56 Delivery of a dozen roses: $139 2 movie tickets: $34.86

Cab ride (3 km): $10.77

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank TOKYO: A date will set you back $213.51 Delivery of a dozen roses: $113 2 movie tickets: $42.08

Cab ride (3 km): $12.77

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank LONDON: A date will set you back $199.07 Delivery of a dozen roses: $113 2 movie tickets: $36.30

Cab ride (3 km): $12.13

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank TORONTO: A date will set you back $197.54 Delivery of a dozen roses: $113 2 movie tickets: $27.44

Cab ride (3 km): $11.21

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank SAN FRANCISCO: A date will set you back $186.93 Delivery of a dozen roses: $113 2 movie tickets: $23.00

Cab ride (3 km): $13.00

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank NEW YORK CITY: A date will set you back $185.55 Delivery of a dozen roses: $113 2 movie tickets: $26.00

Cab ride (3 km): $10.75

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank CHICAGO: A date will set you back $177.29 Delivery of a dozen roses: $113 2 movie tickets: $21.00

Cab ride (3 km): $9.50

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank MOSCOW: A date will set you back $172.76 Delivery of a dozen roses: $119 2 movie tickets: $21.28

Cab ride (3 km): $5.14

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank PARIS: A date will set you back $170.92 Delivery of a dozen roses: $82 2 movie tickets: $25.84

Cab ride (3 km): $10.46

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank WELLINGTON: A date will set you back $169.05 Delivery of a dozen roses: $93 2 movie tickets: $27.40

Cab ride (3 km): $14.45

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank AUCKLAND: A date will set you back $161.54 Delivery of a dozen roses: $93 2 movie tickets: $26.58

Cab ride (3 km): $11.21

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank SINGAPORE: A date will set you back $139.61 Delivery of a dozen roses: $79 2 movie tickets: $16.94

Cab ride (3 km): $4.84

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank BERLIN: A date will set you back $139.30 Delivery of a dozen roses: $59 2 movie tickets: $24.84

Cab ride (3 km): $12.42

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank FRANKFURT: A date will set you back $133.58 Delivery of a dozen roses: 59 2 movie tickets: $24.10

Cab ride (3 km): $9.77

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank BEIJING: A date will set you back $121.52 Delivery of a dozen roses: $81 2 movie tickets: $23.04

Cab ride (3 km): $2.38

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank SAO PAULO: A date will set you back $117.39 Delivery of a dozen roses: $79 2 movie tickets: $20.64

Cab ride (3 km): $6.17

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank JOHANNESBURG: A date will set you back $96.14 Delivery of a dozen roses: $70 2 movie tickets: $9.72

Cab ride (3 km): $5.60

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank NEW DELHI: A date will set you back $88.43 Delivery of a dozen roses: $63 2 movie tickets: $8.02

Cab ride (3 km): $1.07

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank MUMBAI: A date will set you back $88.30 Delivery of a dozen roses: $63 2 movie tickets: $7.86

Cab ride (3 km): $1.04

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers. Source: Deutsche Bank Make sure your date is worth the expense 15 Signs The Person You're Dating Is Lying To You >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.