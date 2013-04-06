Here's What A Romantic Date Costs In Big Cities Around The World

Julie Zeveloff
couple sitting on a bench

Romance isn’t cheap.  But in some places, a night out on the town is a lot more expensive than in others.

Deutsche Bank recently came out with its second “The Random Walk” report, which looks at the changing prices of goods and services around the world. 

We’re taking a closer look at how major cities fared on the report’s “cheap date” ranking and highlighting a couple of specific items in the index.

SYDNEY: A date will set you back $229.77

Delivery of a dozen roses: $139

2 movie tickets: $35.90

Cab ride (3 km): $11.79

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, pizza, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

MELBOURNE: A date will set you back $226.56

Delivery of a dozen roses: $139

2 movie tickets: $34.86

Cab ride (3 km): $10.77

TOKYO: A date will set you back $213.51

Delivery of a dozen roses: $113

2 movie tickets: $42.08

Cab ride (3 km): $12.77

LONDON: A date will set you back $199.07

Delivery of a dozen roses: $113

2 movie tickets: $36.30

Cab ride (3 km): $12.13

TORONTO: A date will set you back $197.54

Delivery of a dozen roses: $113

2 movie tickets: $27.44

Cab ride (3 km): $11.21

SAN FRANCISCO: A date will set you back $186.93

Delivery of a dozen roses: $113

2 movie tickets: $23.00

Cab ride (3 km): $13.00

NEW YORK CITY: A date will set you back $185.55

Delivery of a dozen roses: $113

2 movie tickets: $26.00

Cab ride (3 km): $10.75

CHICAGO: A date will set you back $177.29

Delivery of a dozen roses: $113

2 movie tickets: $21.00

Cab ride (3 km): $9.50

MOSCOW: A date will set you back $172.76

Delivery of a dozen roses: $119

2 movie tickets: $21.28

Cab ride (3 km): $5.14

PARIS: A date will set you back $170.92

Delivery of a dozen roses: $82

2 movie tickets: $25.84

Cab ride (3 km): $10.46

WELLINGTON: A date will set you back $169.05

Delivery of a dozen roses: $93

2 movie tickets: $27.40

Cab ride (3 km): $14.45

AUCKLAND: A date will set you back $161.54

Delivery of a dozen roses: $93

2 movie tickets: $26.58

Cab ride (3 km): $11.21

SINGAPORE: A date will set you back $139.61

Delivery of a dozen roses: $79

2 movie tickets: $16.94

Cab ride (3 km): $4.84

BERLIN: A date will set you back $139.30

Delivery of a dozen roses: $59

2 movie tickets: $24.84

Cab ride (3 km): $12.42

FRANKFURT: A date will set you back $133.58

Delivery of a dozen roses: 59

2 movie tickets: $24.10

Cab ride (3 km): $9.77

BEIJING: A date will set you back $121.52

Delivery of a dozen roses: $81

2 movie tickets: $23.04

Cab ride (3 km): $2.38

SAO PAULO: A date will set you back $117.39

Delivery of a dozen roses: $79

2 movie tickets: $20.64

Cab ride (3 km): $6.17

JOHANNESBURG: A date will set you back $96.14

Delivery of a dozen roses: $70

2 movie tickets: $9.72

Cab ride (3 km): $5.60

NEW DELHI: A date will set you back $88.43

Delivery of a dozen roses: $63

2 movie tickets: $8.02

Cab ride (3 km): $1.07

MUMBAI: A date will set you back $88.30

Delivery of a dozen roses: $63

2 movie tickets: $7.86

Cab ride (3 km): $1.04

