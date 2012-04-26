Here's What A Cheap Date Costs Around The World

Julie Zeveloff
couple sharing drink cute

Photo: www.courtneycomody.com/Flickr

Dating isn’t cheap. But in some places, a night out on the town is a lot more expensive than in others.Deutsche Bank has a new report looking at prices around the world, which include what they call a “cheap date” index…though we’d argue that $183 for a movie, pizza, and a couple of beers in New York City is anything but cheap.

TOKYO: A date will set you back $234.77

Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52

2 movie tickets: $42.08

Cab ride (3 km): $14.15

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

SYDNEY: A date will set you back $216.22

Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40

2 movie tickets: $63.72

Cab ride (3 km): $12.11

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

LONDON: A date will set you back $207.01

Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52

2 movie tickets: $32.78

Cab ride (3 km): $13.12

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

MELBOURNE: A date will set you back $190.35

Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40

2 movie tickets: $39.96

Cab ride (3 km): $11.05

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK CITY: A date will set you back $183.01

Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52

2 movie tickets: $24.00

Cab ride (3 km): $9.50

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

SAN FRANCISCO: A date will set you back $178.04

Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52

2 movie tickets: $21.00

Cab ride (3 km): $9.26

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

TORONTO: A date will set you back $177.68

Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40

2 movie tickets: $27.24

Cab ride (3 km): $10.94

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

MOSCOW: A date will set you back $174.37

Delivery of a dozen roses: $119.58

2 movie tickets: $13.12

Cab ride (3 km): $5.07

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

WELLINGTON: A date will set you back $171.76

Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40

2 movie tickets: $30.30

Cab ride (3 km): $9.19

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

CHICAGO: A date will set you back $169.73

Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52

2 movie tickets: $30.00

Cab ride (3 km): $5.61

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

PARIS: A date will set you back $167.76

Delivery of a dozen roses: $77.93

2 movie tickets: $24.88

Cab ride (3 km): $11.60

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

AUKLAND: A date will set you back $165.72

Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40

2 movie tickets: $10.52

Cab ride (3 km): $10.80

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

BERLIN: A date will set you back $165.52

Delivery of a dozen roses: $75.24

2 movie tickets: $24.18

Cab ride (3 km): $13.77

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

FRANKFURT: A date will set you back $156.00

Delivery of a dozen roses: 75/24

2 movie tickets: $21.50

Cab ride (3 km): $10.35

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

SAO PAULO: A date will set you back $151.95

Delivery of a dozen roses: $63.15

2 movie tickets: $17.26

Cab ride (3 km): $6.80

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

SINGAPORE: A date will set you back $137.66

Delivery of a dozen roses: $79.27

2 movie tickets: $15.24

Cab ride (3 km): $4.84

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

MUMBAI: A date will set you back $87.19

Delivery of a dozen roses: $63.15

2 movie tickets: $6.08

Cab ride (3 km): $1.13

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

NEW DELHI: A date will set you back $86.40

Delivery of a dozen roses: 63.15

2 movie tickets: $5.08

Cab ride (3 km): $1.24

A 'cheap date' includes sending a standard bouquet of roses, cab rides, soft drink, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Don't want to be called a cheap date?

The most romantic restaurants in major cities around the U.S. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.