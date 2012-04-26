Here's What A Cheap Date Costs Around The World

Photo: www.courtneycomody.com/Flickr

Dating isn’t cheap. But in some places, a night out on the town is a lot more expensive than in others.Deutsche Bank has a new report looking at prices around the world, which include what they call a “cheap date” index…though we’d argue that $183 for a movie, pizza, and a couple of beers in New York City is anything but cheap.



TOKYO: A date will set you back $234.77 Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52 2 movie tickets: $42.08

Cab ride (3 km): $14.15

Cab ride (3 km): $12.11

Cab ride (3 km): $13.12

Cab ride (3 km): $11.05

Cab ride (3 km): $9.50

Cab ride (3 km): $9.26

Cab ride (3 km): $10.94

Cab ride (3 km): $5.07

Cab ride (3 km): $9.19

Cab ride (3 km): $5.61

Cab ride (3 km): $11.60

Cab ride (3 km): $10.80

Cab ride (3 km): $13.77

Cab ride (3 km): $10.35

Cab ride (3 km): $6.80

Cab ride (3 km): $4.84

Cab ride (3 km): $1.13

Cab ride (3 km): $1.24

