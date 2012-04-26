Here's What A Cheap Date Costs Around The World

Photo: www.courtneycomody.com/Flickr
Dating isn’t cheap. But in some places, a night out on the town is a lot more expensive than in others.Deutsche Bank has a new report looking at prices around the world, which include what they call a “cheap date” index…though we’d argue that $183 for a movie, pizza, and a couple of beers in New York City is anything but cheap.
Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52
2 movie tickets: $42.08
Cab ride (3 km): $14.15
Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40
2 movie tickets: $63.72
Cab ride (3 km): $12.11
Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52
2 movie tickets: $32.78
Cab ride (3 km): $13.12
Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40
2 movie tickets: $39.96
Cab ride (3 km): $11.05
Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52
2 movie tickets: $24.00
Cab ride (3 km): $9.50
Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52
2 movie tickets: $21.00
Cab ride (3 km): $9.26
Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40
2 movie tickets: $27.24
Cab ride (3 km): $10.94
Delivery of a dozen roses: $119.58
2 movie tickets: $13.12
Cab ride (3 km): $5.07
Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40
2 movie tickets: $30.30
Cab ride (3 km): $9.19
Delivery of a dozen roses: $111.52
2 movie tickets: $30.00
Cab ride (3 km): $5.61
Delivery of a dozen roses: $77.93
2 movie tickets: $24.88
Cab ride (3 km): $11.60
Delivery of a dozen roses: $95.40
2 movie tickets: $10.52
Cab ride (3 km): $10.80
Delivery of a dozen roses: $75.24
2 movie tickets: $24.18
Cab ride (3 km): $13.77
Delivery of a dozen roses: 75/24
2 movie tickets: $21.50
Cab ride (3 km): $10.35
Delivery of a dozen roses: $63.15
2 movie tickets: $17.26
Cab ride (3 km): $6.80
Delivery of a dozen roses: $79.27
2 movie tickets: $15.24
Cab ride (3 km): $4.84
Delivery of a dozen roses: $63.15
2 movie tickets: $6.08
Cab ride (3 km): $1.13
Delivery of a dozen roses: 63.15
2 movie tickets: $5.08
Cab ride (3 km): $1.24
