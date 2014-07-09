A Cost Breakdown Of Jessica Simpson's Reported $US1.4 Million Wedding

Jessica Simpson wed longtime boyfriend Eric Johnson in a lavish four-day ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch over the holiday weekend.
E! Online reports the 96-hour celebration with 275 friends and family members set the couple back a whopping $US1.4 million. Here’s how they got that number:
FOOD — $300,000, excluding alcohol
- Thursday night rehearsal dinner for 70 people.
- Friday night 4th of July BBQ for all 275 guests.
- Saturday night wedding reception dinner.
- Sunday farewell brunch.
VENUE / HOTEL ROOMS — $150,000
- Simpson reportedly rented out all of San Ysidro Ranch‘s restaurant spaces in an effort to ensure privacy and even covered her loved ones’ hotel rooms.
WEDDING CEREMONY — $30,000
- The couple exchanged vows in the luxurious hotel’s garden, which costs an additional $30,000.
FLOWERS — $150,000
- Mark’s Garden did all of the flowers for events throughout the weekend. E! calculates the couple dropped at least $US150,000 on floral arrangements alone.
DRESSES — $750,000
- The bride wore a custom-made design by Carolina Herrera, which E! estimates “sold for more than $US30,000.” Add that to the cost of jewelry, bridesmaids dresses, tuxedos for the men, and a glam squad, and it reportedly totaled to around $US750,000.
Combined, the wedding weekend cost an estimated $US1.4 million.
