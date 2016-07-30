We couldn't handle this intense 'prison-style' fitness class created by an ex-con

Upon beginning his seven-year prison sentence, Coss Marte learned that he had such severe health issues that he could die of a heart attack before his release date. Determined to get in shape but confined to his small cell, Marte developed a workout regimen that uses mainly a person’s body weight, soon attracting attention and requests for group workouts from his fellow inmates.

After completing his sentence and frustrated by a discouraging job search as an applicant with a criminal record, Marte brought his prison-style fitness class, ConBody, to Manhattan’s Lower East Side — just down the block from where he started selling drugs when he was younger.

We sent one of our producers to try the boot camp and see if he could handle it.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Additional camera by Emmanuel Ocbazghi. Special thanks to Graham Flanagan.

