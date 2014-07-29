We Asked Cosplayers What They Do In Real Life And Their Answers Were Awesome

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; People who attend Comic Con events in cities around the country dress as their favourite television, film, comic, video game costumes, and more. It's not just students dressing up and going to the Con. We asked costumed attendees at New York's Comic Con last year what they did for a living. NYCC was filled with martial arts teachers, artists, accountants, and one guy who couldn't tell us what he did. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Kamelia Angelova. Originally published in October 2013. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.