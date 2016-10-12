Cosplayers tell us what they want to see most in future 'Pokémon GO' updates

While “Pokémon GO” has seen a decline in its userbase, the game is still immensely popular all over the world. That doesn’t mean everyone is perfectly happy with the game as it is. Players have been waiting months for Niantic to add things like tracking and trading to the game. We talked to cosplayers at the 2016 New York Comic Con to find out what they wanted to see most in future updates. We also asked them to name their favourite Pokémon.

