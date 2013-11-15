Photographer Captures Intimate Moments Of Cosplayers In Their Homes

Klaus Pichler, a 36-year-old Austrian photographer, is fascinated by the creation of alter egos through costumes, including the imitation of fictional characters called

cosplay.

“In my opinion, [cosplay] is due to the growing pressure in the working world and the need to escape from this pressure by creating an alter ego which can be entered from time to time,” Klaus wrote via email.

In his photography series, Just the Two of Us, Klaus captured elaborately costumed people pursuing everyday activities in their private homes. He used homes as the location for each photo because he felt it was the only way to get the real person and the alter ego in one picture.

“The design and style of a private living environment is a very personal decision and same goes for the decision to take on the identity of a certain costume,” Klaus wrote via email.

In all of his photos he aimed for a relaxed and peaceful mood because its the opposite emotion triggered by these costumes.

Klaus found most of his muses through online chat rooms and word-of-mouth. He is working on a book, which he will self-publish early next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.