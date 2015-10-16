What it's like to be a cosplay star

Go to any pop culture or comic convention, and you’re likely to see a lot of cosplayers — people dressed up as some of their favourite characters from comics, video games, anime, and other media.
We spent a day with Stella Chuu — a cosplayer who travels the world attending different conventions — at New York Comic Con to find out what it takes to become a star in this fandom-dominated world.
Produced by Matthew Stuart
