Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Here's What Happens To Your Body In Space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video After listening to him point out the various flaws in "Gravity," we asked famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson for survival tips on being lost in space. His response? A resounding "NO." "Space is supremely hostile to life," Tyson remarked. The StarTalk host then dives further into the hostility of space by rifling off the different ways a lost human being could easily die in space. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis

