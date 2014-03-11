Neil DeGrasse Tyson: Here's What Happens To Your Body In Space

After listening to him point out the various flaws in "Gravity," we asked famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson for survival tips on being lost in space. His response? A resounding "NO." "Space is supremely hostile to life," Tyson remarked. The StarTalk host then dives further into the hostility of space by rifling off the different ways a lost human being could easily die in space. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio "Behind the Scenes" on YouTube.
