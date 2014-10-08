Cosmopolitan Has A Guide On How To 'Decode' Men's Emoji

In the August issue of Cosmopolitan, there is a page labelled “Manthropology.”

Heavily visual, it explains how women should learn how to decode the emoji guys use, giving a few examples: Smiley and winky faces, the flexing muscle, the cocktail, the eggplant.

Here’s a few examples of what Cosmopolitan believes guys really mean when they send along emoji to women.

If they use a smiley face:

Cosmopolitan/Caroline Moss

Or flames of fire (yikes):

Cosmopolitan/Caroline Moss

Flexing arms:

Cosmopolitan/Caroline Moss

The princess:

Cosmopolitan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.