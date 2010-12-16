Check Out Glamorous Photos Of Las Vegas' Newest Resort, The Cosmopolitan

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: AP Images

Deutsche Bank’s $3.9 billion Cosmopolitan Hotel will open its doors tonight on the Vegas Strip.  The Cosmopolitan sits between the famed Bellagio and CityCenter.Naturally, it’s a full house tonight. But to turn a profit in a tough market, it will have to draw customers from the Bellagio and other hig-end resorts.

The Cosmopolitan’s many amenities include gorgeous rooms and suites, high end shopping, an exclusive spa, three pools, a work out facility, 11 restaurants, and of course, a casino.

Cosmopolitan Chief Executive John Unwin tells the Las Vegas Times the hotel is “poised without pretense,” and for the “curious class,” of people.

The resort has 2,995 rooms

2,220 of them have an outdoor terrace

It screams modern class as soon as you enter the door

Modern art lines the entrance way

There's a giant chandelier in the hotel lobby

One of the hotel's largest suites

Of course the hotel has a 100,000 square foot casino

Another view of the casino

Even the parking garage is sleek and stylish

Here's one of the pools where you can relax and catch some rays

Fresh fish for the seafood restaurant

Here's a floor plan of the hotel's largest suite

So basically you should be picturing a hip and somewhat naughty luxury hotel filled with models and kittens (check out the TV spot)

