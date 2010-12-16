Check Out Glamorous Photos Of Las Vegas' Newest Resort, The Cosmopolitan

Photo: AP Images

Deutsche Bank’s $3.9 billion Cosmopolitan Hotel will open its doors tonight on the Vegas Strip. The Cosmopolitan sits between the famed Bellagio and CityCenter.Naturally, it’s a full house tonight. But to turn a profit in a tough market, it will have to draw customers from the Bellagio and other hig-end resorts.



The Cosmopolitan’s many amenities include gorgeous rooms and suites, high end shopping, an exclusive spa, three pools, a work out facility, 11 restaurants, and of course, a casino.

Cosmopolitan Chief Executive John Unwin tells the Las Vegas Times the hotel is “poised without pretense,” and for the “curious class,” of people.

