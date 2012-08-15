Watch The Trailer For The New Wall Street Movie Starring Robert Pattinson

Recently heartbroken Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson, who was cheated on by “Twilight” co-star Kristen Stewart, rang the opening bell at the NYSE this morning to promote his new film “Cosmopolis.”



We’re really excited because the movie, which premieres in New York tonight, is a drama about a young financier played by Pattinson.

And obviously, here at Clusterstock we love movies about Wall Street.

This is the synopsis:

New York City, not-too-distant-future: Eric Packer, a 28 year-old finance golden boy dreaming of living in a civilisation ahead of this one, watches a dark shadow cast over the firmament of the Wall Street galaxy, of which he is the uncontested king. As he is chauffeured across midtown Manhattan to get a haircut at his father’s old barber, his anxious eyes are glued to the yuan’s exchange rate: it is mounting against all expectations, destroying Eric’s bet against it. Eric Packer is losing his empire with every tick of the clock. Meanwhile, an eruption of wild activity unfolds in the city’s streets. Petrified as the threats of the real world infringe upon his cloud of virtual convictions, his paranoia intensifies during the course of his 24-hour cross-town odyssey.

Packer starts to piece together clues that lead him to a most terrifying secret: his imminent assassination.

Now check out the trailer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.