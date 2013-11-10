Incredible Image Of The Olympic Torch On A Historic Spacewalk

NASA The view from Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy’s helmet camera as Flight Engineer Oleg Kotov waves the Olympic torch outside the International Space Station during Saturday’s spacewalk.

Two Russian cosmonauts — flight engineers Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy — took the unlit Olympic torch on a spacewalk for the first time in history on Saturday.

The Olympic torch arrived at the space station on Thursday on the Soyuz spacecraft, also carrying three new crew members.

Kotov and Ryazanskiy took turns posing with the silver-and-red torch before stowing it away to continue work outside the International Space Station.

The torch will return to Earth on Sunday aboard another Soyuz spacecraft along with Expedition 37 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and flight engineers Karen Nyberg and Luca Parmitano.

The torch will be used to light the Olympic flame for the Sochi Games in February.

