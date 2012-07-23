Dear Finance Guys, Cosmo Magazine Says You're All A Bunch Of 'D-Bags'

Cosmopolitan’s senior editor Jessica Knoll has a fascinating love feature in the August issue called “Spot a D-Bag in Disguise” and finance guys are included the best-selling women’s magazine’s watch list for men “who masquerade as dateable dudes.”



Here’s how Knoll describes the finance guy (a.k.a “The F-Bag”):

“Finance guy impresses with his generosity (he’ll pick up the happy-hour tab for you and your friends). Despite his fancy duds and cash flow, he’ll tell you he’s ‘really laid-back, man.’ But spill your drink on his precious designer tie and watch him lose his cool (‘This thing cost $500!’) You might want to think twice before you date this one percenter.”

Check it out below.

And speaking of ties, check out A Ranking Of Wall Street Ties From Douche To Dashing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.