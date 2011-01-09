"Sex Tips" And "Orgasm" Deleted From Cover Cosmo Sends To Advertisers

Can you spot the differences between the two pictures?



Cosmopolitan is hoping their advertisers won’t.

The magazine on the right is the cleaned-up version of Cosmopolitan that Cosmopolitan sends to advertisers.

The one on the left is what makes it to the newsstands.

A tipster told Jezebel that the cleaned-up cover is meant to be “more appropriate for conservative [advertising] clients, which the ad sales team is hoping to fool.”

A spokesperson for Cosmo told Jezebel that “It is common for magazines to have different versions of the cover,” but the website asked around among other provocative monthly publications, and not all agree it’s an industry standard.

