3 New Cosby Accusers Want A $100 Million Fund Set Up For Alleged Victims

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Bill Cosby during an interview for exhibit, ‘Conversations: African and African-American Artworks in Dialogue.

Three more women have come forward accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault during a press conference Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Beth Ferrier and a woman by the name of Chelan recalled similar accounts of allegedly being drugged and raped by Cosby, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Another woman, Helen Hayes, claimed she was sexually harrassed by the comedian in the 1970s.

High-profile attorney Gloria Allred is representing the three women. Variety reports Allred challenged Cosby to waive the statue of limitations and go to trial. Otherwise, Allred asked that the comedian set up a $US100 million dollar fund for the victims to settle.

Both Ferrier and Chelan claimed to be aspiring actresses and models taken advantage of by Cosby.

Chelan claims she blacked out after Cosby gave her a blue pill at the age of 17.

“13 to 16 hours later I woke up by hearing Mr. Cosby clapping his hands and saying, ‘Daddy says wake up.’ He gave me $US1,500,” she said.

Ferrier says she was drugged and assaulted during an affair that went on for “several months” in the 1980s.

Ferrier previously came forward telling her story to the National Enquirer after passing a lie detector test. The story never ran after the publication struck a deal with Cosby to not run the piece in exchange for an interview with the comedian.

At the time, Cosby was involved in a 2005 lawsuit with another woman, Andrea Constrand, who accused him of sexual assault. Cosby agreed to speak with the National Enquirer about Constrand’s accusations. Ferrier was referenced in the lawsuit as a Jane Doe.

The third woman, Hayes, claims she met Cosby at Clint Eastwood’s Celebrity Tennis Tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. in 1973. She claims Cosby followed her and her two friends all day before approaching her and grabbing her breast.

