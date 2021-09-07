Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand says decision to come forward ‘was worth it’ even though he was freed

Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand said she doesn’t regret speaking publicly against him.

Cosby was freed in June after serving three years of his sentence for aggravated indecent assault.

Though his conviction was vacated, Constand said “it was worth it because I didn’t feel alone.”

Andrea Constand, the woman whose accusations against comedian Bill Cosby led to his assault conviction in 2018, said she didn’t regret speaking up about him even though he was freed from a Pennsylvania prison earlier this year.

Cosby was serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence for an aggravated indecent assault after he was convicted in the 2004 sexual assault of Constand. Cosby’s conviction was overturned in June this year after Pennsylvania’s highest court found his rights were violated.

The 84-year-0ld had been told testimony in a civil lawsuit filed by Constand wouldn’t be used to prosecute him criminally, although it later was, as Insider previously reported.

Constand, the former Temple University sports administrator, speaking to NBC News in the first interview since Cosby was freed in June, said she was “shocked” and “disappointed” when his conviction was thrown out.

“Disgusting,” said Constand of Cosby’s demeanor in videos shortly after he was freed. “Didn’t surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me.

Cosby has maintained his innocence and refused to apologize during his time behind bars. Dozens of women have come forward against Cosby, alleging sexual assault, rape, and other accusations dating as far back as the 1960s, as Insider previously reported.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby said in a 2019 interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

“He’s a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail,” she Constand said in the Tuesday interview.

But she told NBC News she didn’t regret telling the world about her experience with Cosby.

“I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it’s all worth it or to have regrets,” she told NBC News. “But it was worth it because I didn’t feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends, who were right there with me.”

“As I sit here today, I want to send a message to not let this deter you from coming forward from getting the peace and the healing and the closure that you need,” added Constand, who wrote her memoir “The Moment: Standing Up to Bill Cosby, Speaking Up for Women,” out Tuesday.