Corzine Staff Is Already Preparing To Take Over Bank Of America

Jon Corzine is definitely open to running Bank of America.



There haven’t been any formal talks between the outgoing New Jersey Governor and the board of Bank of America, according to news reports. Part of the reason for this might be that the chairman of the board, Walter Massey, is on vacation.

The bank is expected to select someone before Thanksgiving.

Corzine returned from his vacation in St. Barts energized and ready to get back to work. A person familiar with the matter tells us that staffers are already prepping for the transition from working for a governor to working in finance. Some are anticipating a substantial pay hike if they move with Corzine.

