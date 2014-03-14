Jon Corzine's Son Committed Suicide

Jon Corzine’s son Jeffrey, 31, took his own life, according to a family spokesman.

Earlier today, Page Six broke the story that former N.J. Governor Jon Corzine’s son had died. He had most recently been working as a drug counselor in California.

Here is the full statement emailed to BI from a spokesman for the Corzine family:

The Corzine family expresses its sincere appreciation for the kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy they have received from friends and many others. The family is planning a small, private memorial service, and they ask that people respect their privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of Jeffrey.

The sad fact is that Jeffrey Corzine had been suffering from severe depression for several years and recently had been receiving treatment for what is a very painful and debilitating physical and mental ailment. On Tuesday morning, he succumbed to his disease and made the tragic decision to take his own life. Among many things, the Corzine family hopes Jeffrey will be remembered for his dedication to helping others overcome their struggles with depression and addiction, something to which he had been devoted for the past ten years.

