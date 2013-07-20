Cory Monteith's Final Video Was A Message To Fans To 'Stay Out Of Trouble'

Cory Monteith may have been famous for his role as Finn on the hit Fox show “Glee,” but his final recording was more personal.



Taken aboard a plane transporting Monteith from Japan to Vancouver, Monteith “apparently acquiesced when a flight attendant named Sheila asked him to record a quick video for her boyfriend’s daughter Mallory,” reports UsWeekly.

“I wanted to record this video for you guys just to let you know to stay out of trouble and stay in school,” says a smiling Monteith in the video.

After Monteith landed in Vancouver, he accidentally overdosed on a lethal combination of alcohol and heroin in a hotel room in his hometown.

Watch his sweet final recording below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CmNMx52Z_k

