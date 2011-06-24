A Week Of "Glee" Bombshells Culminates With Cory Monteith Confessing Druggie Past

“Glee” star Cory Monteith, whose publicity personality has long been “I’m just a regular dude who liked singing in the car,” is opening up about a drug-filled past.



In short: Monteith, 29, says that when it came to drugs, he did “anything and everything, as much as possible.”

Then, he went to rehab and stole money from a family member before cleaning himself up.

“Glee” has been conducting an all-out assault on the news cycle this week.

First, Ryan Murphy dropped a bombshell in an interview with Ryan Seacrest: he said the current cast will graduate next season.

Then, he told TV Line that next season will have fewer songs — and fewer high-octane guest stars like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Finally, he blabbed to Entertainment Weekly that the show is casting two other female parts.

Now, apparently, it’s Monteith’s turn to keep the show front of mind for news consumers.

