Hollywood Is Shocked Over Tragic Death Of 'Glee' Actor Cory Monteith

Hollywood was rocked by the sudden death of “Glee” star Cory Monteith.
The 31-year-old actor was found dead Saturday afternoon in a Vancouver, Canada hotel.
Monteith played heartthrob Finn Hudson on the series since 2009.
Celebrities and “Glee” co-stars took to Twitter to react to the star’s passing.
Many were shocked.
Co-star reactions along with those who appeared and worked on the show:
The guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it.
— Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 14, 2013
What I will remember about Cory Monteith is that he was talented, funny and absolutely kindhearted. We lost a gentleman. RIP
— Cheyenne Jackson (@cheyennejackson) July 14, 2013
RIP CoryMontieth. You will be loved. Always.
— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 14, 2013
I will always cherish you in my heart. Thank you for so many wonderful days. I love you CM … pic.twitter.com/HW5me8dmLo
— Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) July 14, 2013
Dot-Marie Jones played Hudson’s football coach on “Glee”:
I HAVE NO WORDS! MY HEART IS BROKEN CORY WAS NOT ONLY A HELL OF A FRIEND HE WAS ONE AMAZING MEN THAT I WILL HOLD CLOSE TO MY HEART FOREVER
— Dot-Marie Jones (@dotmariejones) July 14, 2013
I AM BLESSED TO HAVE WORKED WITH HIM AND LOVE HIM SO MUCH! MY HEART IS WITH HID FAMILY AND OUR WHOLE GLEE FAMILY! I LOVE YOU ALL!
— Dot-Marie Jones (@dotmariejones) July 14, 2013
Vocal producer and recording engineer on “Glee,” Alex Anders:
Heartbroken by the loss of my friend @CoryMonteith Praying for his family and loved ones. Such a good hearted man that will be sorely missed
— Alex Anders (@alxanders) July 14, 2013
“Glee” co-star Mark Salling since deleted a Tweet “no” in response to an article claiming Monteith died of a drug overdose.
His girlfriend and co-star, actress Lea Michele hasn’t made a statement, but Hollywood Life reports she is “absolutely hysterical and completely inconsolable.”
Celebrities responded with prayers and shock at the news.
Please tell me it’s not true
— Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) July 14, 2013
#CoryMonteith no words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak.
— Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) July 14, 2013
Way too soon. A very nice & good guy. RT @joshgad: RIP Cory Monteith. Gone way too soon.
— Joel McHale (@joelmchale) July 14, 2013
This is such sad news about @CoryMonteith – what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man.
— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 14, 2013
Speechless. And for the worst reason.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 14, 2013
Just heard about the death of Cory Monteith. So sad. Prayers 4 his family. Praying 4 Lea too! Words cant describe what they must be feeling
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2013
With ever ounce of my body praying about Cory and his family and his friends. God bless all involved. Heart broken.
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) July 14, 2013
RIP Cory Monteith. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones.
— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) July 14, 2013
I am so sad to hear about Cory Monteith. He was a lovely person with a ton of talent. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP Cory.
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 14, 2013
Cory Monteith, may your spirit be at peace, and may you fly with the angels… Heartbreaking, my prayers are with all of his loved ones!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2013
Rest in peace Cory. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Our prayers are with you.
— Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 14, 2013
Not at all what I expected to read when I woke up in London. Damn. Stay strong gleeks. No one deserves to go that young.
— Matt Prokop (@mattpro13) July 14, 2013
How sad to read about Cory Monteith passing away. What a shame. He was a lovely, kind, talented guy and will be missed.
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 14, 2013
Beautiful man! Why did you leave us so soon? Rest with the angels, Cory Monteith.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 14, 2013
I just heard about Cory Monteith.. Rest in peace, everyone close to him and affected by this loss you’re in my prayers.
— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 14, 2013
So heartbreaking to hear about Cory Monteith…my deepest condolences to his friends and family.
— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) July 14, 2013
I’m gutted. Shocked and saddened to hear the news, my heart goes out to Cory’s family and friends. Lets respect their space as they grieve.
— Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) July 14, 2013
So sad to hear the news about Cory Monteith. Praying for his family and friends.
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 14, 2013
