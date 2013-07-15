Hollywood Is Shocked Over Tragic Death Of 'Glee' Actor Cory Monteith

Kirsten Acuna
cory monteith lea micheleCory Monteith and girlfriend and ‘Glee’ co-star Lea Michele in June.

Hollywood was rocked by the sudden death of “Glee” star Cory Monteith.

The 31-year-old actor was found dead Saturday afternoon in a Vancouver, Canada hotel.

Monteith played heartthrob Finn Hudson on the series since 2009.

Celebrities and “Glee” co-stars took to Twitter to react to the star’s passing.

Many were shocked.

Co-star reactions along with those who appeared and worked on the show:

Dot-Marie Jones played Hudson’s football coach on “Glee”:

Vocal producer and recording engineer on “Glee,” Alex Anders:

“Glee” co-star Mark Salling since deleted a Tweet “no” in response to an article claiming Monteith died of a drug overdose.

His girlfriend and co-star, actress Lea Michele hasn’t made a statement, but Hollywood Life reports she is “absolutely hysterical and completely inconsolable.”

Celebrities responded with prayers and shock at the news.

