Hollywood Is Shocked Over Tragic Death Of 'Glee' Actor Cory Monteith

Cory Monteith and girlfriend and ‘Glee’ co-star Lea Michele in June.

Hollywood was rocked by the sudden death of “Glee” star Cory Monteith.



The 31-year-old actor was found dead Saturday afternoon in a Vancouver, Canada hotel.

Monteith played heartthrob Finn Hudson on the series since 2009.

Celebrities and “Glee” co-stars took to Twitter to react to the star’s passing.

Many were shocked.

Co-star reactions along with those who appeared and worked on the show:

The guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it. — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 14, 2013

What I will remember about Cory Monteith is that he was talented, funny and absolutely kindhearted. We lost a gentleman. RIP — Cheyenne Jackson (@cheyennejackson) July 14, 2013

RIP CoryMontieth. You will be loved. Always. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 14, 2013

I will always cherish you in my heart. Thank you for so many wonderful days. I love you CM … pic.twitter.com/HW5me8dmLo — Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) July 14, 2013

Dot-Marie Jones played Hudson’s football coach on “Glee”:

I HAVE NO WORDS! MY HEART IS BROKEN CORY WAS NOT ONLY A HELL OF A FRIEND HE WAS ONE AMAZING MEN THAT I WILL HOLD CLOSE TO MY HEART FOREVER — Dot-Marie Jones (@dotmariejones) July 14, 2013

I AM BLESSED TO HAVE WORKED WITH HIM AND LOVE HIM SO MUCH! MY HEART IS WITH HID FAMILY AND OUR WHOLE GLEE FAMILY! I LOVE YOU ALL! — Dot-Marie Jones (@dotmariejones) July 14, 2013

Vocal producer and recording engineer on “Glee,” Alex Anders:

Heartbroken by the loss of my friend @CoryMonteith Praying for his family and loved ones. Such a good hearted man that will be sorely missed — Alex Anders (@alxanders) July 14, 2013

“Glee” co-star Mark Salling since deleted a Tweet “no” in response to an article claiming Monteith died of a drug overdose.

His girlfriend and co-star, actress Lea Michele hasn’t made a statement, but Hollywood Life reports she is “absolutely hysterical and completely inconsolable.”

Celebrities responded with prayers and shock at the news.

Please tell me it’s not true — Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) July 14, 2013

#CoryMonteith no words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak. — Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) July 14, 2013

Way too soon. A very nice & good guy. RT @joshgad: RIP Cory Monteith. Gone way too soon. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) July 14, 2013

This is such sad news about @CoryMonteith – what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man. — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 14, 2013

Speechless. And for the worst reason. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 14, 2013

Just heard about the death of Cory Monteith. So sad. Prayers 4 his family. Praying 4 Lea too! Words cant describe what they must be feeling — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2013

With ever ounce of my body praying about Cory and his family and his friends. God bless all involved. Heart broken. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) July 14, 2013

RIP Cory Monteith. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) July 14, 2013

I am so sad to hear about Cory Monteith. He was a lovely person with a ton of talent. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP Cory. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 14, 2013

Cory Monteith, may your spirit be at peace, and may you fly with the angels… Heartbreaking, my prayers are with all of his loved ones! — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2013

Rest in peace Cory. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Our prayers are with you. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 14, 2013

Not at all what I expected to read when I woke up in London. Damn. Stay strong gleeks. No one deserves to go that young. — Matt Prokop (@mattpro13) July 14, 2013

How sad to read about Cory Monteith passing away. What a shame. He was a lovely, kind, talented guy and will be missed. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) July 14, 2013

Beautiful man! Why did you leave us so soon? Rest with the angels, Cory Monteith. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 14, 2013

I just heard about Cory Monteith.. Rest in peace, everyone close to him and affected by this loss you’re in my prayers. — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 14, 2013

So heartbreaking to hear about Cory Monteith…my deepest condolences to his friends and family. — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) July 14, 2013

I’m gutted. Shocked and saddened to hear the news, my heart goes out to Cory’s family and friends. Lets respect their space as they grieve. — Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) July 14, 2013

So sad to hear the news about Cory Monteith. Praying for his family and friends. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 14, 2013

