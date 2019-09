“Glee” actor Cory Monteith has been found dead in a hotel room in Canada, according to CNN.



The 31-year-old actor played Fin Hudson on the hit Fox show.

CNN reports police have ruled out foul play.

According to The Wrap, police confirmed Monteith’s body was discovered after noon at the Fairmount Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.