'Glee' Star Cory Monteith Checks Into Rehab — Here's Today's Buzz

- “Glee” star Cory Monteith, 30, “has voluntarily admitted himself to a treatment facility for substance addiction,” says his rep. “He graciously asks for your respect and privacy as he takes the necessary steps towards recovery.” Monteith’s co-star girlfriend, Lea Michele, also released a statement: “I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this. I am grateful and proud he made this decision.” Monteith admitted in a 2011 interview that he had previously entered rehab when he was 19 after struggling with substance abuse.
- Angelina Jolie has been declared the winner in a lawsuit that alleges she stole work by Croatian journalist James Braddock to create her directorial debut, “In the Land of Blood and Honey.”
- A rare, signed copy of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club album sold at auction for a whopping $290,500. Ahead of the bidding estimated the album would sell for just $30K.
- 14-time Grammy-winning music producer Phil Ramone died at age 79 after complications related to a recent heart surgery. Ramone was known as the “Pope of Pop” for his work with Burt Bacharach, Bono, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Paul Simon.
- According to a Save-the-Date obtained by PageSix, Jimmy Kimmel will wed his writer-fiancé, Molly McNearney, over July 4th weekend. Kimmel, who has dated McNearney since 2009, told Us Weekly in November, “It’ll be mostly a family affair, and there will be a Catholic priest officiating . . . I’m not that involved with the wedding planning, but I will be there.”
- John Legend is a fan of the female, saying at the Sound of Change Live concert: “All men should be feminists. If men care about women’s rights the world will be a better place. We are better off when women are empowered – it leads to a better society.”
- Jessica Alba and her cute family pose for Easter pics in their pastels.
- Britney Spears, her two sons and mother, Lynne, attended Easter services in Louisiana on Sunday.
