Cory Monteith Cause Of Death Revealed As Heroin And Alcohol

Cory Monteith died of mixed drug toxicity, with heroin and alcohol being among the substances found in his body, the BC Coroners Service announced Tuesday.

“It should be noted that at this point there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith’s death was anything other than a most-tragic accident,” the service noted in a statement.

According to E! News, “numerous amounts of alcohol” and other substances were allegedly found in the 31-year-old “Glee” star’s Vancouver hotel room where he died Saturday.

Monteith had reportedly been “partying with his friends” at “at least one club” in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighborhood Friday night, according to the E! source. “Yes, he had recently been drinking alcohol, but not to the extent there was any alcohol poisoning kind of impact,” said the source.

TMZ posted these photos of Monteith hanging out with friends and seemingly drinking beer the day before his death.

Ironically, Monteith’s last role was playing a drug addict in the upcoming cop drama “McCanick.”

Monteith, who had been dating his “Glee” co-star Lea Michele for the past two years, died Saturday alone in his hotel room.

Hotel staff found his body after the actor missed his check-out time.

Coroner Barbara McLintock of the BC Coroners Service addressed media with this video:

