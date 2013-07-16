A History Of Cory Monteith And Lea Michele's 'Gleeful' Romance

Aly Weisman
Cory Monteith Lea MicheleThe co-stars and real-life couple always gushed about each other in interviews before Monteth’s tragic death this weekend.

Much of Hollywood took to Twitter this weekend to mourn the tragic loss of 31-year-old “Glee” star, Cory Monteith, who died in a Vancouver hotel room Saturday.

But probably no one will feel the loss as much as the young actor’s 26-year-old girlfriend of two years and “Glee” co-star, Lea Michele.

After being best buds on the “Glee” set since the show’s premiere in 2009, the pair finally started dating two years later and never looked back.

The couple were never shy with PDA, gushed about each other in interviews, took extravagant beach vacations and ruled the red carpet the same way they rocked the hallways of William McKinley High School on their hit show: together.

Despite being in other relationships at the time, there was always a flirtation between the two.

Cory has admitted he was 'very nervous

They were just friends for years before finally starting to date in 2012.

After tons of rumours that their relationship was official, the pair finally stepped out publicly as a couple.

In December, Lea appeared on the cover of Marie Claire and gushed about Cory.

The couple looked happy on the red carpet at the SAG Awards later in January.

In what would become the couple's last official event together, Lea and Cory attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8.

Paparazzi caught the couple arriving hand-in-hand at LAX after a vacation last month.

All of Hollywood is saddened by the news of his tragic passing.

