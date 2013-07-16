A History Of Cory Monteith And Lea Michele's 'Gleeful' Romance

The co-stars and real-life couple always gushed about each other in interviews before Monteth’s tragic death this weekend.

Much of Hollywood took to Twitter this weekend to mourn the tragic loss of 31-year-old “Glee” star, Cory Monteith, who died in a Vancouver hotel room Saturday.



But probably no one will feel the loss as much as the young actor’s 26-year-old girlfriend of two years and “Glee” co-star, Lea Michele.

After being best buds on the “Glee” set since the show’s premiere in 2009, the pair finally started dating two years later and never looked back.

The couple were never shy with PDA, gushed about each other in interviews, took extravagant beach vacations and ruled the red carpet the same way they rocked the hallways of William McKinley High School on their hit show: together.

