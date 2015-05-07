This senator made an embarrassing mistake after linking his Twitter to Instagram

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) apparently deleted a message that was generated by his Instagram account on Tuesday.

The deleted tweet was captured by the website Politwoops and suggested one of Gardner’s favourite activities is “calling young men”:

The link in the tweet went to a post on Gardner’s Instagram that was actually about “calling young men and women who have applied to service academies to let them know they have received an appointment.” According to Politwoops, the tweet was deleted two minutes after it was posted and it was generated by a link between Gardner’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Gardner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Wednesday.

(h/t Alexandra Jaffe)

