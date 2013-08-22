Cory Booker's Campaign Website Featured Jon Corzine With A Big Text Box Blocking His Face

The last thing Senate hopeful Cory Booker wants to do is associate himself with former New Jersey politician Jon Corzine.

Corzine, once the CEO of commodity futures brokerage MF Global, faces a civil suit over a little mishap where $US1.2 billion of “sacrosanct” customer funds vanished in 2011 as the firm descended into bankruptcy.

But Booker probably doesn’t have that many photos with President Obama to use for his campaign website. So, they went with this gem — now removed — and a conveniently-placed text box over Corzine’s face (via Lachlan Markay).

The Corzine signs in the background were a dead giveaway.

