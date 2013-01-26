Cory Booker Is Creating Jewelry From Newark's Guns

Photo: WSJDigitalNetwork via YouTube

Newark’s outspoken mayor has taken a novel approach to gun control.Cory Booker and jewelry designer Jessica Mindich have created The calibre Collection, a jewelry line that repurposes guns and bullet casings into shiny accessories, The Daily Beast reported Friday.



The collection is “made up of metal from 250 guns and bullet casings seized by the Newark Police Department,” according to the line’s website. “The name calibre was chosen for its two meanings; the calibre of a gun and how the calibre of a city is raised when illegal guns are taken off its streets.”

The line features cuffs and bangles in steel and brass. Cuffs start at $150, and bangles start at $200.

Every piece features the former weapon’s serial number.

The calibre line is part of the larger Jewelry For A Cause company. Proceeds from the line will fund future gun buyback programs in Newark.

