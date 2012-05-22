Cory Booker Tears Into Republicans For 'Using Him'

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy



Cory Booker was a last-minute booking on The Rachel Maddow Show tonight on MSNBC, and he tried to make good on his comments that have caused quite a stir over the past 36 hours.

Booker blasted the Republican Party for “using him” today while also attempting to further clarify the context of his original comments. He said he was upset that he was “taken out of context” and that Republicans had launched a “Stand With Cory” petition.

“Anyone in the GOP that wants to stand with me, please stand with me,” Booker said.

He used the expression repeatedly in reference to the Republican petition.

“Stand with me in Newark. Stand with me in Camden. Stand with me in Detroit.”

He added: “Stand with me for marriage equality. Stand with me for not turning back the clock on women,” highlighting his differences with Republicans.

Booker admitted that he’s always been a “moderate Democrat,” which is what we pointed out yesterday. But he tried to do his party some favours in his clarification — he hit the right this time a lot harder than he hit the left on the “negative campaigning.”

He said that the attacks from the right on President Obama, including those on Jeremiah Wright and what he said were some Republicans “thinking he’s a secret Muslim,” “can’t even equate” in terms of negativity.

Meanwhile, he said he still plans to be a campaign force for President Obama in the election. He said that Republicans “turned me on more to fundraise,” and that he would be publicly campaigning “to the extent the Obama campaign wants to hear from me.”

Meanwhile, he’s currently going on a Twitter spree after being conspicuously absent for most of the day, using the same “Stand With Me” phrase:

