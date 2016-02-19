SEN. CORY BOOKER: The Republican position on the vacant Supreme Court seat doesn't make any sense

Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) stopped by Business Insider to discuss his new book “United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good.”

We asked Booker what he thought of Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s vow to reject the nomination of a Supreme Court Justice until after the presidential election.



Produced by Graham Flanagan

