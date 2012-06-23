Superhero Mayor Cory Booker Came To The Rescue Once Again On Friday

In his second heroic act in a two-month span, Newark Mayor Corey Booker tweeted Friday afternoon about how he had assisted a man who was accidentally hit by a car when he crossed in front of oncoming traffic.



Photo: CoreyBooker via Twitter

Booker followed up with an update, explaining that the driver stopped and assisted the injured man.

Photo: CoreyBooker via Twitter

Booker made headlines in April for rescuing his neighbour from a house fire. Newark Fire Chief John Centanni told local media that “the mayor executed a professional rescue and possibly saved the life of one resident.”

