Cory Booker Is On A Mission To Take Selfies With Every Senator Before Congress's August Recess

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) is trying to take pictures with each of the 99 other senators before Congress lets out for its August recess, reports the Washington Post.

Since starting the “Selfies With My Fellow Senators” project four weeks ago, he’s only up to 10 cheek-to-cheek #senateselfies, leaving him with a looming deadline and 89 more selfies to take. Beth DeFalco. a spokeswoman for the senator, described the project as part of his ongoing efforts to get to know his colleagues after being elected last year.

“While Sen. Booker enjoys taking snapshots with his fellow senators to share online, what has been more important to him over the past eight months are the meetings, dinners and sit-downs with his colleagues — from both sides of the aisle — to talk about issues and explore ways to work together,” DeFalco said.

He’s posted the pictures on his public Instagram account. Here he is with Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma):

Apparently, Booker and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) are buddies and have bonded over “common ground around the urgent need to reform our criminal justice system and address the anguished and expensive reality of mass incarceration of nonviolent offenders in the USA.”

According to Booker, the two also apparently share a deep, mutual love for the Seinfieldian holiday of Festivus.

Booker has also successfully documented selfies with Sen. John Boozman (R-Arkansas), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin),

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nevada), Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyomin), and Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota).

After Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), the social media-savvy Booker has the most Twitter followers of anyone in Congress, clocking in at nearly 1.5 million.

