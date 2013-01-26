Cory Booker's Latest Superhero Feat Is Picking Up A Dog Out Of The Freezing Cold

Photo: ABC News

Newark Mayor Cory Booker is at it again — this time, he’s saving a dog that was outside in the cold.Toni Yates, a reporter with WABC, tweeted at Booker late Thursday afternoon after she noticed two dogs left out in the frigid cold of Newark. Booker saw the tweets and showed up to the scene later in the evening — in suit and tie, and wearing a headband to cover his ears. This was all neatly packaged into a 110-second news story.



When Booker got there, he saw the dog shaking outside in brutal weather. “You just can’t leave your dogs out here on a day like this and go away and expect them to be ok,” he told ABC.

Booker petted the dog, picked it up, and helped load it into a police car. Its owner later said it was a misunderstanding, and he doesn’t know how “Cha Cha” got outside.

This isn’t the first rescue for Booker. As he returned home one evening in April of last year, he found flames shooting out of a neighbour’s home. The mayor and two members of his security detail ran inside to the rescue, carrying a trapped woman out over his shoulder. Later in the summer, he took to Twitter to announce that he had helped save a man accidentally hit by a car.

