People Can't Stop Talking About Chris Christie

While the country is waiting to find out whether Barack Obama or Mitt Romney will be the next president of the U.S., another man seems to be on everybody’s mind.



Chris Christie was the topic of discussion and praise between Newark mayor Cory Booker and NBC anchor Brian Williams earlier tonight, just before Fox’s Bill O’Reilly slammed the New Jersey governor for helping President Obama wipe out Romney’s campaign in the final stretch.

MSNBC host Chris Matthews also weighed in on the Christie Factor: “I think the decision by Romney to leave Chris Christie at the altar was the most devastating decision they made.”

Watch below Booker and Williams gush about the governor.

