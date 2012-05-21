Cory Booker Slams Obama Campaign For Attacking Romney On Bain Capital

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy



Newark Mayor Cory Booker, a rising Democratic star and occasional superhero, criticised the Barack Obama campaign this morning on “Meet the Press.” What bothered Booker: Obama’s attack ad this week hitting Mitt Romney for his time at private-equity firm Bain Capital.

“I’m not about to sit here and indict private equity,” Booker said on the “Meet the Press” roundtable. “To me, we’re getting to a ridiculous point in America.

“Especially that I know I live in a state where pension funds, unions and other people invest in companies like Bain Capital. If you look at the totality of Bain Capital’s record, they’ve done a lot to support businesses, to grow businesses. And this, to me, I’m very uncomfortable with.”

It was part of Booker’s larger lament of divisive, distracting politics from both sides.

The Republican National Committee has already seized on that bolded quote. It blasted out a “They Said It!” email this morning to reporters, tying Booker to the higher-up Democrats as an Obama surrogate.

Booker compared the Bain Capital attack ads to the planned super PAC ads that would have brought up Obama’s ties to the Rev. Jeremiah Wright. And he absolutely tore into both sides for distracting the American public from the real issues.

“This kind of stuff is nauseating to me on both sides. It’s nauseating to the American public,” Booker said. “Enough is enough — stop attacking private equity, stop attacking Jeremiah Wright. This stuff has got to stop. Because what it does is it undermines to me what this country should be focused on. It’s a distraction from the real issues. This is either going to be a small campaign about this crap, or it’s going to be a big campaign, in my opinion, about the issues that the American public cares about.”

Booker has already gone on a clarifying spree on Twitter:

