What The Cory Booker 'Meet The Press' Incident Means For Obama

Cory Booker’s appearance on Meet the Press this weekend kicked over a hornet’s nest for the Obama campaign. Booker said that he found the Obama campaign’s attacks on Romney’s work at Bain Capital “nauseating.”



But the incident did most of its damage by highlighting the difference between the campaign Obama ran four years ago and the one he is running today.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

