'Morning Joe' Calls The Cory Booker Clarification A 'Hostage Video'

Cory Booker will be at least the topic of the day — if not the week — after ruining Barack Obama’s plans to hammer Mitt Romney even more this week on private equity and Bain Capital.

Today, “Morning Joe” dissected what its hosts referred to as Booker’s “hostage” video, which he produced in lieu of his comments yesterday on “Meet the Press.” On “Meet the Press,” he had criticised the Obama administration for its attack on Bain Capital, calling it “nauseating” as part of both sides’ “negative campaigning.”

In the clarification video, Booker says at one point that he would encourage the Obama campaign to look into Romney’s record at Bain Capital.

Host Joe Scarborough said Booker’s appearance and subsequent “hostage video” does nothing but “underline how bad the administration’s position is on this.”

“He got really nervous when they said they were going to cut off his head,” Scarborough said, referring to the framing in the video that … cuts off Booker’s head.

Around three minutes into that “Morning Joe” clip, multiple hosts refer to the video as “the hostage video.”

“And by the way,” host Joe Scarborough said, “most Democrats that fund the party agree with Cory Booker and not with Barack Obama.”

Scarborough later continued: “I know this will shock a lot of people, but when Bain Capital invests wisely, it helps Bain Capital. It also helps teachers’ unions, it also helps public employee unions, it helps firefighters. I mean, Bain Capital makes their money by public unions investing in them. These big — whether California or New Jersey — and when they invest wisely, guess what? It’s public unions and private investors who profit.”

