Cory Booker Says 'I Thought We Weren't Going To Make It' Through House Fire

Booker described his encounter with the fire as an almost religious experience, and said he “Thanked God” that he and everyone made it out alive.



Of the fire rescue, Booker said: “I’m a somewhat out-of-shape 42 year old man. … I was chiseled. Now, I just jiggle. It was all adrenaline at that point. It was really a point in my life where I thought we weren’t going to make it. The flames in the kitchen were pretty bad … and I just put her up on my hip and ran as quickly as I could.”

He also said, nonchalantly, that he is “a neighbour who did what most neighbours would do … jump into action to save a friend.”

Of his neighbour, he said she has always been a very good friend. “When I come home from a really tough day she’s there to tease me,” he said.

Everyone and their mother is praising Booker as a hero this morning, as it emerged late last night that he rescued his neighbour from her burning home. He got home a little before 10 p.m. last night, saw the neighbour’s house on fire and took action.

The Star-Ledger has more of the harrowing details of Booker’s endeavour. Booker and his security detail thought they got everyone out of the house, until he heard a woman screaming that she was trapped upstairs.

Booker was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns, which apparently, according to heroic Cory Booker, are just a “minor” injury. Hero.

